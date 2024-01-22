Panther M*lk Offers Plant-Based Cocktails Made With Oat Milk After Dragons’ Den Appearance

UK company Panther M*lk produces plant-based cocktails similar to cream liqueur, using oat milk made by Minor Figures.

The product is based on the potent Spanish drink leche de pantera (which translates to “panther milk”), created in the 1920s and made from alcohol mixed with condensed milk. After founder Paul Crawford discovered the beverage while visiting Barcelona, he opened a popup Panther Milk Bar in his hometown of Glasgow, serving the traditional dairy-based version of the drink. The bar proved so popular that it remained open for over four years, rather than the intended three months.

Eventually, Crawford decided to make the drink more widely available by launching a brand. To improve its sustainability, he switched the cow’s milk to oat milk. Panther M*lk is currently available in three flavours — vanilla, strawberry, and mint.

Other plant-based alternatives to cream liqueur include LUSTRE — available at UK bars and pubs through the distributor Global Brands — and Bailey’s Almande, first launched in 2017.

Dragons’ Den appearance

In 2022, Crawford appeared on the BBC business pitching show Dragons’ Den, aiming to raise £50,000 in exchange for a 7.5% stake in Panther M*lk. The Dragons were impressed by the business, describing it as a “great brand”.

Vegan investor Deborah Meaden offered to provide the capital in exchange for a larger 25% stake; Crawford initially agreed, though he and Meaden later decided not to go through with the deal. However, Meaden has continued to provide advice to the company, and Crawford later raised his own seed funding in exchange for a smaller stake.

Other vegan companies to make an appearance on Dragons’ Den include chocolate producer LoveRaw, meal kit company Planthood, and fashion brand Frida Rome.

“Since our humble beginnings, demand has soared – so we decided to invite the world to the party, by making Panther M*lk available to everyone,” says the company on its website.