Plant-Based Liqueurs for a Very Merry Vegan Christmas

The holiday season marks a strategic opportunity for brands to innovate and expand their product lines with vegan-friendly options. Recognizing the growing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives, several leading beverage producers are actively diversifying their portfolios. The success of pioneering products such as Baileys Almande inspires a wave of new launches each year, particularly around the festive season.

These plant-based liqueurs, ranging from rich almond-infused varieties to smooth, oat-based formulations, cater to a broad market segment, including vegans and those exploring dairy-free options, offering an indulgent experience perfectly suited for the holiday season.

1. Baileys Almande

Baileys Almande is a festive favorite for those seeking a vegan-friendly liqueur. Launched in 2017 and crafted with Irish whiskey, almond milk, sugar, and vanilla extract, this rendition of the classic Baileys Irish Cream has a smooth, creamy texture with a hint of nuttiness. At 13% ABV, it’s the ideal companion for a cozy evening by the fire.

Enjoy Baileys Almande on the rocks, in cocktails like White Russians and Almond Alexanders, or add to your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. You can also incorporate it into desserts, such as cakes, pies, or even homemade vegan ice cream.

While the product was unfortunately discontinued in Europe, it is still widely available across North America.

2. Black Lines Oat Nog Liqueur

Black Lines Oat Nog Liqueur is the UK’s plant-based answer to the classic eggnog recipe. Made with Oatly Barista oat milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and a dash of Two Drifters Signature Rum, this rich and buttery liqueur offers a creamy, velvety finish that only has 6.3% ABV. What makes it even more special is that for every bottle purchased, three free meals are donated to Londoners in need, making it a thoughtful choice for the holidays.

Serve it hot by shaking the bottle and heating it on the stove, or enjoy it cold over ice, garnished with a sprinkle of ground nutmeg.

Black Lines Oat Nog Liqueur is currently only available in the United Kingdom.

3. Cremaura Tequila

Cremaura Tequila is a brand-new plant-based tequila cream liqueur that’s worth a try if you’re in the UK. With four flavors to choose from – rose, orange, café, and chocolate – this dairy-free and gluten-free liqueur has an option for every palette, making it perfect for holiday gatherings.

Cremaura is also an eco-conscious choice, with bottles made from post-consumer recycled glass, sugar cane heat seals, and recyclable cardboard and paper packaging.

Currently only available in the United Kingdom, Cremaura claims it has more flavor options coming soon.

4. Misunderstood Whisky Oat Nog Liqueur

For consumers in the United States who don’t want to miss out on traditional eggnog, Misunderstood Whisky Oat Nog Liqueur offers a light and smooth alternative. Made from oat milk and ginger-spiced whiskey, this 14% ABV liqueur combines the comforting flavors of bourbon and ginger snap cookies. It’s not only dairy-free but also free from common allergens like eggs, lactose, nuts, and gluten, making it an accessible option for many of your holiday guests.

The company launched the hard oat nog just before the holidays last year, and it comes ready-to-serve, so you can simply serve chilled, over ice, or as part of a festive twist on an espresso martini.

Misunderstood Whisky Oat Nog Liqueur is available in the United States via the company’s website and at select liquor stores nationwide.

5. Almondaire Almond-Based Creme Liqueur

If you’re looking for a lighter yet equally delicious alternative to Baileys, Almondaire Almond-Based Creme Liqueur is a great choice. With a smooth and creamy texture and a sweet, light almond flavor complemented by hints of vanilla and chocolate, it’s perfect for sipping neat, adding to coffee, or mixing into your favorite cocktails, like a Tiramisu Martini.

What sets Almondaire apart is its dietary accessibility, as it is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, peanut-free, and low in fat, making it a versatile option for everyone.

Almondaire Almond-Based Creme Liqueur is currently only available in the United States.

6. LUSTRE Cream Liqueur

Launched last year in the UK, LUSTRE Cream Liqueur offers a unique range of flavors, including pineapple cream with rum, strawberry cream with tequila, and caffe latte cream with vodka. The base is a blend of soy protein and coconut oil, resulting in a creamy and indulgent liqueur that is entirely free from dairy.

All three options are 15% ABV, and what makes LUSTRE even more appealing is its commitment to sustainability, producing significantly fewer CO2 emissions and using 95% less water compared to traditional dairy-based liqueurs.

LUSTRE Cream Liqueur is currently available online in the United Kingdom only.