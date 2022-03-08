Aldi UK Launches Vegan Favourites Wine Pack After Plant-Based Sales Soar by 500%

Discount supermarket Aldi has introduced a Vegan Favourites Wine Pack in the UK. The pack contains six premium animal-free wines, including reds, whites, and rosés.

Aldi decided to launch the vegan wine selection after its sales of plant-based products soared by 500% during Veganuary. The supermarket introduced a huge new vegan range to coincide with the campaign, including plant-based cheese, bacon, sponge puddings, and ready meals.

The Vegan Favourites Wine Pack is available online only, retailing at £59.44. The wines included are Specially Selected Swiss Fendant, Winemaster’s Lot Amarone, La Pergola Rosé, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie, Pays d’Herault Rosé, and Chilean País.

Vegan wine in the UK

Aldi is not the only UK supermarket to recently increase its range of animal-free wines — M&S launched a new sustainable vegan wine range in 2021, and has said it intends for its entire wine selection to be free of animal products by the end of the year. Meanwhile, SPAR is ahead of the curve, having already made all 70 of its own-brand wines vegan this January.

“As the UK’s appetite and interest in plant-based food grows, we’re continuing to expand our vegan offering, giving our shoppers plenty of choice and all at great value,” said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK. “It’s a trend that we’re witnessing year-round and, as more and more people adopt this diet, we expect these products to remain popular throughout the year.”