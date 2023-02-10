Vita Coco Barista MLK Launches Exclusively With Alfred Coffee in LA, SF & Austin

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), a leading provider of healthy beverages and well-known for its popular coconut water product, has launched Vita Coco Barista MLK, exclusively with the LA-based Alfred Coffee chain.



The uber-trendy Alfred Coffee also offers the PBBS, a Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich featuring Impossible Sausage, folded JUST Egg and Violife Cheddar on a vegan potato bun.

The new Vita Coco barista mlk product is made from a blend of coconut water and coconut cream, is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GM. As part of the partnership, all Alfred Coffee locations across Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin will offer Vita Coco Barista MLK on its menus, and customers can add it to their beverages at no extra charge.

New Coconut Date Shake Latte

To celebrate their collaboration, Alfred Coffee and Vita Coco are offering an exclusive limited-time drink special: the Coconut Date Shake Latte, a blend of the new Vita Coco Barista MLK, pure coconut cream and organic date syrup topped with a double shot of espresso, will be available at all Alfred locations (excluding the LAX Airport location) until March 12, 2023.

“We keep hearing that our consumers are looking for clean ingredients, great tasting and responsibly-sourced non-dairy milk options – and Barista MLK perfectly meets that need. It’s also creamier than other plant-based milk offerings, which makes it really satisfying in a cup of coffee,” said Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, The Vita Coco Company. “We love that we can give consumers more ways to enjoy Vita Coco, and nobody gets the ritual of coffee or tea more than the team at Alfred.”

“At Alfred, we are always searching for ways to level-up our beverage offerings,” shared Josh Zad, Founder & CEO of Alfred. “We pride ourselves on listening to our customers and for years they have asked for coconut milk across our cafes, but it wasn’t until Vita Coco’s game-changing new Barista MLK that we felt confident enough in officially adding coconut milk to our menu. It tastes amazing, foams perfectly, and has the blessing of our baristas, and we can’t wait for our customers to try it in their go-to Alfred drinks.”