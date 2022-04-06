Vitmark Ukraine Continues to Produce Plant-Based Milk Despite Conflict

Vitmark Ukraine informs us on request that the company continues to supply milk alternatives to customers in Ukraine and abroad. Despite difficult conditions and logistical problems, production continues.

Vitmark is one of the largest Ukrainian producers of juices, soft drinks and baby food and exports to 25 countries globally. Prior to the Ukrainian conflict, the company has invested five million Euros in creating a milk alternative startup under the brand name Vega Milk, which is available in 11 varieties with a focus on local oat and buckwheat.

Speaking to vegconomist in March of 2020, the company explained that plant-based milk is still far more expensive than cow’s milk in Ukraine but this situation is is expected to change as the country’s Gen X begins to follow global trends, moving away from animal products.

Vitaliy Vinitsky, President of Vitmark-Ukraine stated at the time: “Having discovered the alternative milk business, we launched a highly-promising start-up — the innovative FoodTech, which combines technology and science. Our company, in fact, has built a new plant for a full-cycle production of plant-based milk, starting with the preparation of fresh raw materials, which are Ukrainian cereals: oats, buckwheat and wheat. We have our own storage facilities, state-of-the-art processing equipment, and aseptic packaging filling lines. Across all Eastern and Central Europe, our production plant has only one analogue comparable by scale.”

Vitmark says it is committed to maintaining jobs as well as showing social responsibility in these hard times. They are happy to receive every order during this difficult situation.

Contact: Irina Kovalenko [email protected]