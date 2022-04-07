Beyond Meat announces it is launching the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs at 2,000 Rite Aid stores across the US. The drugstore chain will carry the 2-pack burgers and 12-pack meatballs in its frozen foods aisle.

According to Beyond Meat, the latest retail partnership will strengthen its position as a plant-based protein leader by making its nutritious products available to even more consumers.

Made from peas and brown rice, the Beyond Burger offers 20 grams of protein with 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 conventional ground beef. First introduced to retail in 2020, Beyond Meatballs come pre-rolled and pre-seasoned with a special blend of Italian spices. Compared to a leading brand of animal-based Italian-style meatballs, Beyond Meatballs contain 30% less saturated fat and sodium, and no cholesterol. As with all Beyond Meat products, both the burgers and meatballs are non-GMO and free from soy or gluten.

“A natural next step”

Deanna Jurgens, Beyond Meat’s Chief Growth Officer, says selling in stores like Rite Aid is an important part of making plant-based options more convenient.

“Our goal is to make plant-based meat available to consumers, wherever they shop. With convenience being key for meal prep, we’re making it easier than ever to incorporate Beyond Meat into your next meal by offering our products at Rite Aid locations nationwide,” said Jurgens. “Expanding our presence across retail channels, including drugstores, is a natural next step as we aim to bring nutritious and sustainable plant-based protein to even more communities across the country.”

“We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat to provide our customers with additional healthy food options,” said Erik Keptner, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Rite Aid. “By offering the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs across the vast majority of our stores, we are catering to our consumers’ growing demand for products that support their lifestyle.”