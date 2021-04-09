Beyond Meat Expands Retail Distribution By Over 5000 US Locations

Beyond Meat announces several major product expansions throughout the US in both national and regional grocery chains, strengthening the company’s retail presence to approximately 28,000 retail outlets across the US. The new listings are as follows.

Beyond Meatballs are now available at Kroger (approximately 1,500 stores), Target (750 stores) and Giant Foods (163 stores).

Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links are now available at Kroger (approximately 1,500 stores)

Cookout Classic discount retail packs throughout April and May to more than 3,000 existing Beyond Meat retail partner stores nationwide including Wegmans, Albertsons/Safeway (Mid-Atlantic, NorCal, Phoenix and Portland), FreshDirect.com, Jewel, Sprouts, Stew Leonard’s, and Stop & Shop.

Beyond Sausage is newly available at Super Target (200+ stores) in May.

“Last year, we expanded our retail portfolio by introducing six new product SKUs. In tandem, we’ve been able to work with major retailers across the country to expand our in-store presence to offer more Beyond Meat products in more stores to advance our unwavering commitment towards making plant-based meat options that are better for people and the planet more accessible to all,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

