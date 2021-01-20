Beyond Meat Launches Long-Term Menu With Beijing Chain Jin Ding Xuan

Beyond Meat announces that it will launch plant-based beef into all 18 locations of Beijing’s 24-hour formal dining restaurant Jin Ding Xuan. This makes the vegan-friendly restaurant the first foodservice location in Beijing to partner with Beyond Meat, serving eight distinctive dishes with a variety of flavours to suit the Chinese consumer.

As we reported last August, Jin Ding Xuan also collaborated with up Vesta Food Lab for research and development purposes centred around the startup’s mushroom based meat alternatives.

In September, Beyond became the first international plant-based producer to establish its own major production facility in China, when it announced a historic agreement with Jiaxing Economic & Technological Development Zone (JXEDZ) to bring the production of Beyond Meat to the Chinese market.

The eight new dishes available at the Beijing chain are:

Red Quinoa Salad

Steamed meatloaf with salted egg yolk

Nutty Chili Pork Dices

Fried Lotus Root Box

Cheese Meatballs

West Lake Beef Soup

Yibin Burning Noodles

Meat froth baked cake

Ms. Mei-Yu Chen, General Manager of Beyond Meat China, said, “We are very excited to bring Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat products to the tables of JDX. In particular, these rich Chinese North-South dishes are perfectly integrated with our Buick Beef, which shows how adaptable plant-based meat can be in a variety of dishes, providing diners with more diverse protein choices and benefits.”

“We have a long-standing commitment to providing the public with a healthy and enjoyable experience of North and South Chinese cuisine,” said JDH. This time, we are excited to introduce the plant-based meat from Beyond Meat to the restaurant and hope to provide diners with a healthy and interesting and delicious option.”

