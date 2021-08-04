Beyond Meat Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Into A&W Canada

|
Beyond Meat today announced the expansion of its partnership with A&W Canada with the introduction of Beyond Meat Nuggets. A&W is a fast food franchise chain with over 900 locations across Canada with some in Asia, which has been serving the Beyond Meat Burger since 2018.
Starting August 9, consumers can find Beyond Meat Nuggets in all A&W Canada locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. The Nuggets will be available as a six- or 10-piece order, as well as an option for the A&W Kids’ Pack. Guests can order Beyond Meat Nuggets at restaurant, drive thru, and through the A&W mobile ordering app and third-party delivery apps.
“Beyond Meat Nuggets couldn’t come at a more perfect time,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’ve doubled down on plant-based chicken this summer, just as consumer demand for chicken is skyrocketing. Following the success of our partnership on the Beyond Burger, we’re proud to be working with A&W Canada to debut Beyond Meat Nuggets in Canada.”
“Many Canadians are looking for plant-based options, but they don’t want to compromise on taste,” said Tom Newitt, VP of Marketing at A&W Canada. “We have been on a search for the best, most delicious plant-based nugget and are excited for our guests to try our new Beyond Meat Nuggets. We think nugget lovers will be very impressed!”
To find the location nearest you, visit the A&W Canada store locator.