Beyond Meat Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Into A&W Canada

Starting August 9, consumers can find Beyond Meat Nuggets in all A&W Canada locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. The Nuggets will be available as a six- or 10-piece order, as well as an option for the A&W Kids’ Pack. Guests can order Beyond Meat Nuggets at restaurant, drive thru, and through the A&W mobile ordering app and third-party delivery apps.

Beyond Meat today announced the expansion of its partnership with A&W Canada with the introduction of Beyond Meat Nuggets. A&W is a fast food franchise chain with over 900 locations across Canada with some in Asia, which has been serving the Beyond Meat Burger since 2018.

“Beyond Meat Nuggets couldn’t come at a more perfect time,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’ve doubled down on plant-based chicken this summer, just as consumer demand for chicken is skyrocketing. Following the success of our partnership on the Beyond Burger, we’re proud to be working with A&W Canada to debut Beyond Meat Nuggets in Canada.”

“Many Canadians are looking for plant-based options, but they don’t want to compromise on taste,” said Tom Newitt, VP of Marketing at A&W Canada. “We have been on a search for the best, most delicious plant-based nugget and are excited for our guests to try our new Beyond Meat Nuggets. We think nugget lovers will be very impressed!”