Plant-based meat leader Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) announces the company is bringing its Beyond Chicken Tenders to 8,000 new retail outlets, significantly expanding the product’s distribution across the US.

Starting today, the Beyond tenders are available at select Albertsons, CVS, Sprouts and Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, and are expanding to all Kroger-owned grocery stores throughout April. With its latest growth, the brand says its plant-based meats will be more accessible to more consumers than ever.

Award-winning chicken

Made from protein-rich faba beans, Beyond Chicken Tenders offer the same crispy breading and juicy flavor as traditional chicken, the brand says. The tenders have 50% less saturated fat than the leading conventional brand of breaded chicken nuggets, with no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones. The tenders also come pre-cooked and ready to heat in an air fryer, microwave or oven. In 2021, the product was awarded the prestigious FABI Food and Beverage award for premium taste and quality.

Beyond’s chicken tenders first launched in retail in 2021 at Walmart, Giant Food, ShopRite and other major US grocery chains following a successful food service debut. The news marks the latest alternative poultry success for the company, which has also created vegan chicken innovations for a number of brands, including orange chicken for Panda Express, nuggets for Canada’s A&W restaurants, and most famously, Beyond Fried Chicken for KFC.

“Positive momentum”

“Building on the positive momentum of our recent chicken launches, we’re excited to significantly expand the availability of our Beyond Chicken Tenders by showing up in more places for our consumers – from their favorite supermarket or drugstore, to large warehouse clubs – making delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat more accessible than ever before,” says Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer of Beyond Meat.