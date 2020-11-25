Biocyclic Vegan Beans in Austrian and German Organic Food Stores

For the first time, products with the Biocyclic Vegan Quality Seal are available in organic retail shops in Austria and Germany. An assortment of biocyclic vegan beans is now being sold in 80 selected stores of the denn’s organic food chain. The brand is managed by the Austrian natural food producer Estyria.

The collection consists of Organic Borlotto Cranberry Beans, Organic Black Beans, Organic Pinto Beans, and Organic Red Beans.

Biocyclic vegan agriculture guarantees purely plant-based organic farming. This form of cultivation excludes all commercial livestock farming and slaughtering of animals and does not use any inputs of animal origin. Special emphasis is placed on the promotion of biodiversity, healthy soil life, the closure of organic cycles, and on systematic humus build-up.

So far, the vegan value chain has been limited to ensure ingredients and additives are free from animal inputs. Biocyclic vegan agriculture extends the vegan value chain to the cultivation of raw materials, ensuring that this too is based on vegan principles. The Biocyclic Vegan Quality Seal requires participating farms to pass a rigorous inspection and certification process.

Share article: share

share

share

email