Bon Dévil Launches Premium Dessert Cups into Retailers Across US

Bon Dévil, the decadent plant-based brand creating “hellishly tempting” desserts, announces its rich ganache cups are now available in a lineup of major US grocers including Wegmans, Fresh Thyme, Meijer, The Fresh Market, Amazon Fresh, Haggon and Bristol Farms. The brand plans to add more natural and conventional retailers in the coming months.

Made from coconuts, Bon Dévil’s “devilish” ganache cups are offered in four flavors – Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Ganache, Caramelized Banana Ganache, and Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache. Each pack contains four 1.2 oz cups that contain less than 120 calories each, and the entire line is dairy-, gluten- and GMO-free.

Heavenly desserts

According to the brand, Bon Devil’s creamy ganache cups are filling an overlooked need in the dessert segment by allowing consumers to fully indulge in their favorite treats without any compromise or guilt. The company believes it is well-positioned to lead the emerging dairy-free dessert segment, which – along with the larger plant-based foods industry – is on track to experience record growth.

Founded by James Averdieck, Bon Dévil of plant-based yogurt company The Coconut Collaborative, which Averdieck created in the UK in 2014. After expanding Collaborative to the US in 2018, the brand re-launched as Bon Dévil to create an “unholy” disruption of the dairy-free dessert category.

Bon Dévil made its official debut at the 2022 Expo West show in Anaheim, CA.