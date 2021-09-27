Brave Robot Becomes Top Category Growth Driver, Sells a Million Vegan Ice Cream Pints

Brave Robot, a US-based brand owned by The Urgent Company, has become the top growth driver in the plant-based ice cream category in its first year of business.

The news comes as the brand announces another milestone — it has now sold over a million pints of its vegan ice cream, which is made with milk proteins produced via fermentation. Earlier this year, Brave Robot secured listings at 5000 stores across the US, including chains such as Kroger and Sprouts.

The animal-free casein and whey proteins used in Brave Robot’s ice creams are made by Perfect Day, a company that told vegconomist its aim is to “create a whole new category of animal-free food products — for a kinder, greener planet”. A report last year revealed it had become the most funded company in fermented foods.

Brave Robot claims that by choosing its products over dairy, consumers have now saved a quantity of greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to driving around the circumference of the earth forty times.

“We’re thrilled to see growth in the marketplace and the positive response from consumers who are making a rapid shift in relationship to the food we consume and the planet we inhabit,” says Jon Spear, Vice President of Marketing at The Urgent Company. “We will continue to bring new options to market at the intersection of technology and food that put the future of our climate first, without compromising on taste.”

