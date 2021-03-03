Burger King CEO: Meat Items Will Be Dropped, Menu Will be 50% Plant-Based Within Nine Years

Following the news that McDonald’s has entered into a three year agreement with Beyond Meat for the upcoming full range of products under the McPlant menu; Burger King UK’s CEO Alasdair Murdoch yesterday reported to i News that BK will gradually drop meat products from the menu and introduce more meat-free options to the point where half of the menu will be plant-based by 2030.

Murdoch stated that the previously discontinued Rebel Whopper would reappear on menus in the UK and there will be new vegan and vegetarian dishes including a plant-based Royale burger and meat-free nuggets. The CEO claims that this is part of a company strategy to curb its carbon footprint by selling less beef.

Carlotte Lucas, corporate engagement manager at the Good Food Institute Europe, commented today: “Burger King was built on beef – but Alasdair Murdoch’s plan to replace longstanding menu items shows that plant-based meat is integral to the chain’s future.

“Last year, we saw a plant-based race between brands across the US – with new options everywhere from KFC to Dunkin’ Donuts. With Burger King’s pioneering new approach following McDonald’s rollout of the McPlant burger in Denmark and Sweden, the starting pistol has been fired in Europe.

“If restaurants want to be part of the sustainable food system consumers are demanding, they would do well to follow Burger King’s impressive lead and place plant-based meat at the heart of their menus.”

It will be interesting to see whether BK will do the same in the US and vegconomist will report further.

Share article: share

share

share

email