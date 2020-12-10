Burger King to Launch Plant-Based Whopper in Japan Tomorrow

Following our recent reports that Burger King has launched the Plant-Based Whopper in Mexico and the Philippines over the past month, a Japanese press release portal revealed today the launch of a Plant-Based Whopper on Friday, 11 December 2020 for a limited time and in limited quantities.

The burger is soy-based and at this point it is not clear who is producing the patty – as we reported, The Vegetarian Butcher produces for the European market and for Mexico, and Australia’s V2Food produces the Philippines version. It can be assumed that since TVB is present in Japan, it is likely to be produced by the Unilever subsidiary.

Also it is not clear at the moment to what extent it is suitable for vegans. According to correspondents in the country, the confusion between vegan-friendly and plant-based is a huge issue which some producers may be trying to exploit. Vegconomist is investigating further and will report. Either way, this is a move in the right direction for Japan whose meat consumption is on the rise and whose vegan options are reportedly still very limited.

The press release states: “Burger King® is proud to announce the launch of the Plant-Based Whopper®, a 100% plant-based patty with a smoky, savoury flavour created by its unique ‘open flame’ method.

“Burger King® has spent nearly two years developing a burger with a 100% plant-based patty. Now, we are proud to present the Plant-Based Whopper®. The new Plant-Based Whopper® is a 100% plant-based patty, grilled over an open flame, layered with pickles, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, finished with ketchup and creamy mayonnaise, and served on a toasted sesame bun.

Price: Individual 590 yen, set 890 yen.

