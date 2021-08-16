Canada: Meatless Farm Burger Added to Menu of Meal Kit Service Chef’s Plate

Meatless Farm today announced the launch of its burger patties as a plant-based protein option on the Chef’s Plate menu. Effective today, consumers across Canada are able to select the Meatless Farm patty as a recipe option with Chefs Plate, marking the first time the meal kit company has offered plant-based substitutions on its weekly menu.

Meatless Farm launched in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into Europe, the US, Canada and the UAE. A new factory was recently opened in Canada, and its subsidiary Lovingly Made Ingredients, announced this March the beginning of plant-based protein production at its new 33,000-square-foot facility in Calgary. Expansion into Israel is also imminent as well as further expansion within the US market in 2021.

In Canada, Meatless Farm’s burger patties, along with its line of plant-based ground, breakfast sausages and sausage patties can be found at Metro Ontario’s 130 stores and at all Whole Food locations in British Columbia.

Meatless Farm is featured in the Naked Veggie Cheeseburger meal option for its first week, with many recipes to come including Loaded Sweet Potatoes, Korean Bowls, Skillet Mexican Bowls and more. This represents an exciting step forward in Chefs Plate’s menu innovation and commitment to offering flexitarians more choice and flexibility, with meat-free options to be offered almost weekly.

A new made-to-order feature is also planned in the coming weeks, which will allow consumers to swap meat-based meals for plant-based proteins in select recipes, including Meatless Farm’s burger patties.

“This launch with Chefs Plate represents Meatless Farm’s commitment to the Canadian market and providing consumers nationwide with more choice, nutrition and flexibility in their diet,” said Darcy Peters, vice president of sales, Meatless Farm Canada. “Swapping one meal each week for plant-based has proven to make a positive impact on both individuals’ health and the environment. We’re proud to be the plant-based protein provider for Chefs Plate, not only to show Canadians that eating plant-based can be enjoyable, but to put the power in consumers’ hands to make a true difference for the planet.”

“Chefs Plate is committed to making meal planning easy, and that means keeping pulse on the trends Canadians are looking for and offering recipes that meet their dietary preferences. We are seeing increased demand from our flexitarian consumers and are happy to expand our menu to make it easier for consumers to incorporate meat-free items in their diet,” said Jordan Stenerson, senior manager of product, Chefs Plate.

“We are proud to bring Meatless Farm on board as a supplier, who supports our commitment to quality food and supporting the communities we operate in.”

To order the first Meatless Farm recipe from Chefs Plate visit chefsplate.com.

