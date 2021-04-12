Canada: Nabati Foods’ Plant-Based Chick’n Burger Nominated as Best Product of 2020

After raising $7.7 million last month in capital, Canadian plant-based food tech company Nabati Foods has had its vegan Chick’n Burger nominated as a best new product of 2020. The Retail Council of Canada – a leading business advocacy group – has named the product among the finalists for the 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards.

The family-founded company, which is part of Eat Beyond Holdings portfolio, has been experiencing rapid growth of late with sales up more than 85% in 2020 compared to 2019. This latest product recognition offers validation for its plant-based innovation, with the event celebrating new products in food, non-food, and private-label categories.

Nabati developed the Chick’n Burger after seeing a gap in the market for a plant-based, unbreaded ‘chicken’ patty, that gives the customer more control of their meal. Nabati markets its products as whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Its products are available for food service and retail, with products available in Save on Foods and Safeway among others.

The company is currently in the process of obtaining a listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange and plans to enter the European market in 2022. Canada is enjoying a thriving plant-based investment scene at the moment, with brands like The Very Good Butcher, YamChops, PlantX and Mother Raw all engaged in expansion – to name a few.

“Nabati is proud to be named a finalist for this unique and distinguished award from a leading business advocacy group in Canada,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yeha said. “We appreciate the Retail Council of Canada recognizing Nabati’s efforts to create real, clean, nourishing plant-based foods like our popular Chick’n Burger. This nomination validates the investment we continuously make in product innovation, particularly for our plant-based meat lines.”

