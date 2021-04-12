Canada: Nabati Foods’ Plant-Based Chick’n Burger Nominated as Best Product of 2020

April 13, 2021 Food & Beverage

After raising $7.7 million last month in capital, Canadian plant-based food tech company Nabati Foods has had its vegan Chick’n Burger nominated as a best new product of 2020. The Retail Council of Canada – a leading business advocacy group – has named the product among the finalists for the 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards. 

The family-founded company, which is part of Eat Beyond Holdings portfolio, has been experiencing rapid growth of late with sales up more than 85% in 2020 compared to 2019. This latest product recognition offers validation for its plant-based innovation, with the event celebrating new products in food, non-food, and private-label categories.

Nabati developed the Chick’n Burger after seeing a gap in the market for a plant-based, unbreaded ‘chicken’ patty, that gives the customer more control of their meal. Nabati markets its products as whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Its products are available for food service and retail, with products available in Save on Foods and Safeway among others.

Nabati Foods
©Nabati Foods

The company is currently in the process of obtaining a listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange and plans to enter the European market in 2022. Canada is enjoying a thriving plant-based investment scene at the moment, with brands like The Very Good Butcher, YamChops, PlantX and Mother Raw all engaged in expansion – to name a few.  

“Nabati is proud to be named a finalist for this unique and distinguished award from a leading business advocacy group in Canada,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yeha said. “We appreciate the Retail Council of Canada recognizing Nabati’s efforts to create real, clean, nourishing plant-based foods like our popular Chick’n Burger. This nomination validates the investment we continuously make in product innovation, particularly for our plant-based meat lines.”

Share article: