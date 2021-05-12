Canada: The Very Good Butchers Announce The Very Good Cheese CompanyThe V Portfolio

Publicly listed Canadian plant-based meat producer The Very Good Food Company, which operates hugely popular plant-based butcher shop The Very Good Butchers, recently acquired fellow Canadian brand The Cultured Nut, announcing this March its intentions to relaunch as The Very Good Cheese Co. Today the company unveiled its new product line of vegan cheeses under this new brand.

The Very Good Cheese Co.’s lineup consists of of five new SKUs as follows, which will be available in the U.S. and Canada in June through the Company’s eCommerce platform www.verygoodfood.com and in retail from Q3 2021.

BOLD CHEDDAH , white cheddar style

, white cheddar style CHEDDAH , medium cheddar style

, medium cheddar style DILL’ISH , garlic and dill-havarti style

, garlic and dill-havarti style GOUD AF* , smoky gouda style, fermented

, smoky gouda style, fermented PEPPER JACK, monterey jack style

“I am very proud of the VERY GOOD team’s quick execution on our strategy allowing us to enter the plant-based cheese market in record time. We completed the transaction in February and will have created a new brand, redesigned packaging and relaunched key SKUs in less than 16 weeks, said Co-founder and CEO Mitchell Scott.

