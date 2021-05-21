Canada’s NOBLE Jerky Sees Revenue Soar 70% Since Pivot to Plant-Based

NOBLE Jerky, with over 50 years and 3 generations of family in the salami business, took the decision to pivot to plant-based three years ago. As many consumers turned to plant-based during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020, NOBLE closed 2020 with an impressive 70% revenue increase YOY, as first reported by Plant Based News.

Having so many years’ experience in the meat industry gave the Urbani family – founders of NOBLE – the insight to see that the future of animal based agriculture was far from sustainable. The NOBLE team then restructured its business model to become vegan focused, creating a 100% plant-based jerky that when compared to animal beef jerky uses a fraction of the resources needed for production, as well as generating fewer carbon emissions.

“Sustainable agriculture means providing healthy food to the entire population, and the inefficiencies in raising an animal for food mean that it is not feasible to meet this goal going into the future. The only way to convince the meat-eating population, and slowly reduce our dependence on meat, will be to provide alternatives that are identical in taste and texture, and we think NOBLE jerky is a step in the right direction,” explained co-founder and CEO Stefan Urbani.

Noble Jerky’s products are sold DTC via its website, Amazon and several retailers across North America and come in five flavours: Original, Chipotle, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki and Sticky Hickory.

Share article: share

share

share

email