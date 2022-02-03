Carrefour France Now Offering Plant-Based Meat in Traditional Butcher Counters

As a major first in France, Carrefour – the eighth-largest retailer in the world – has begun offering products from The Vegetarian Butcher, a Dutch brand owned by Unilever, in its traditional butcher’s shop.

“Bringing these two types of products together simplifies the shopping experience for our customers who want to go vegan. The second big first is that Carrefour is the first major retailer to market these delicious products that have already won over Burger King,” Carrefour said on its various social networks.

After the launch and extension of its Carrefour Veggie brand and the exclusive nationwide marketing of La Vie vegan products, Carrefour continues to see the potential of plant-based products in the European market. This vegan corner in the traditional butcher’s department is a first for a French supermarket and comes as part of Carrefour’s #ActforFood programme, which aims to make the food transition accessible to everyone.

“We regularly communicate on our offers in order to invite our customers to discover plant-based alternatives. For example, at the end of August and beginning of September we put out a special veggie catalogue, full of innovative and accessible products. We also highlight the products on the shelves with dedicated signage. World Vegetarian Day and Veganuary are opportunities to highlight our plant-based offer”, explained Nicolas Dhers, project manager at Carrefour, in charge of developing the Group’s plant-based offer, in an exclusive interview for vegconomist France.