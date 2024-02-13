Applewood Vegan Reformulates Recipe to Closely Emulate Dairy Cheese

Applewood Vegan debuted almost five years ago and has since seen consistent success in the UK market, currently representing 20% of Applewood’s total sales. Now the brand announces a reformulated recipe for the vegan offering, aimed at enhancing its texture to more closely replicate the sensory experience of dairy cheese.

“Over the past five years and since the creation of Applewood Vegan, we have witnessed significant advancements in plant-based food technologies. Through rigorous experimentation with numerous base recipes, we have successfully crafted a foundational recipe that closely emulates the richness of dairy. Our refined manufacturing process now mirrors that of our well-established Applewood dairy brand, contributing to a remarkable enhancement in texture,” explains the brand, a subsidiary of Norseland, a leading supplier of speciality blended cheese.

The Applewood Vegan team explains it has refined the original recipe to further mirror the taste and texture of traditional dairy cheese as a response to consumer feedback, with a focus on achieving a creamier consistency.

According to Applewood, during blind taste tests conducted by Wirral Sensory Services*, the new Applewood Vegan recipe was well received with taste testers saying that it was “much more like real cheese, had a nicer texture,” and “was more like real cheese, nicer texture lovely smoky taste and could be enjoyed alone or with food”.

Tastier and creamier

Widely available in supermarket retail, Applewood Vegan has also enjoyed many industry collaborations including with Better Nature and One Planet Pizza for a pizza in 2020, Pukka Pies in 2021, and more recently for a vegan quiche with THIS vegan bacon and Crackd plant-based eggs in 2023.