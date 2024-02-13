Applewood Vegan Reformulates Recipe to Closely Emulate Dairy Cheese

Applewood Vegan debuted almost five years ago and has since seen consistent success in the UK market, currently representing 20% of Applewood’s total sales. Now the brand announces a reformulated recipe for the vegan offering, aimed at enhancing its texture to more closely replicate the sensory experience of dairy cheese.
“Over the past five years and since the creation of Applewood Vegan, we have witnessed significant advancements in plant-based food technologies. Through rigorous experimentation with numerous base recipes, we have successfully crafted a foundational recipe that closely emulates the richness of dairy. Our refined manufacturing process now mirrors that of our well-established Applewood dairy brand, contributing to a remarkable enhancement in texture,” explains the brand, a subsidiary of Norseland, a leading supplier of speciality blended cheese.
The Applewood Vegan team explains it has refined the original recipe to further mirror the taste and texture of traditional dairy cheese as a response to consumer feedback, with a focus on achieving a creamier consistency.
According to Applewood, during blind taste tests conducted by Wirral Sensory Services*, the new Applewood Vegan recipe was well received with taste testers saying that it was “much more like real cheese, had a nicer texture,” and “was more like real cheese, nicer texture lovely smoky taste and could be enjoyed alone or with food”.
Senior brand manager Ffion Davies said: “As we approach the fifth anniversary since the launch of Applewood Vegan, we decided it was time to take a look at the original recipe and see if we could tweak it a bit to make it even tastier and creamier than the original recipe.”
“The blind taste tests proved that the new recipe was as well received as we had hoped it would be and we can’t wait to see the new Applewood Vegan out on shelves of all of the major supermarkets across the UK; we are really looking forward to hearing what people think about the new recipe. Applewood Vegan as a brand has won 15 awards since it launched in 2019, and I am hopeful that this new recipe will help us to win even more awards,” she adds.
The relaunched Applewood Vegan is now available in block and sliced format in Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado and Morrisons.
*Taste testing conducted by Wirral Sensory Servies October 2023
