Armored Fresh Unveils “Rich and Creamy” Oat Milk Cheese Slices for Foodservice

Armored Fresh, the South Korean food tech company making innovative dairy-free cheese, announces the latest addition to its product range – American Slices with oat milk. Created to expand the brand’s US foodservice channel, the new cheese is targeted to consumers who can’t consume other vegan cheeses due to nut allergies.

According to Armored Fresh, the new oat milk cheese “perfectly mimics” the salty, sharp and nutty flavors of real dairy cheese. The product reportedly required extensive trials to recreate the creamy texture of the brand’s original almond milk-based American Slices.

The final product is said to capture the unique taste and melting properties of conventional dairy cheese and does not contain soy, gluten, artificial flavors or preservatives.

With the debut of oat-based American Slices, Armored Fresh says it is expanding its B2B channel to meet the increasing demand for plant-based cheese in restaurants. By improving the taste and quality of plant-based cheese, the company believes it can help increase the accessibility of such products.

Strong debut

Armored Fresh first launched on the US market in 2022 with almond milk cheese cubes in several varieties. Months later, the company unveiled Almond Milk Cheese slices that it said offered “superior melt” compared to similar products.

In March, the company officially opened its online store for US customers and recently expanded shipping to 48 states. Armored Fresh can also be found in 170 Kroger supermarkets.

The new oat milk cheese is currently available for food service partnerships in the New York area, but Armored Fresh plans to expand the product to more states, retailers, and direct-to-consumer markets.

“Increasing engagement”

Sara Jo, the team leader of Armored Fresh’s alternative food division, stated, “According to the global market research firm Data Bridge Market Research, the vegan cheese market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 23.5% and reach approximately $4.4 billion by 2029. There is a strong worldwide interest in plant-based cheese.”

She added, “Starting with our oat milk-based new product, we will make comprehensive efforts in product research, development, and expanding distribution networks to increase our engagement with a larger consumer base.”