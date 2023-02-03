bedda Reveals Several Exciting New Vegan Cheeses Incuding First Fermented Offering

Hanburg’s multi-award winning bedda brand, producer of plant-based cheeses, sauces, desserts, dips and dressings, plans an upcoming launch of several new vegan cheeses including its first fermented offering.

The news comes less than two months after the German company’s partnership with Dominos pizza, which now uses its vegan grated melt as a topping for the Oh Jacky jackfruit pizza, launched to coincide with Veganuary.

The upcoming new products include:

The first fermented product from bedda –“bedda Shepherd” — a new iteration of its shepherd’s cheese alternative.

bedda “Come on Bert”, its camembert alternative, has an updated recipe and is extended by the red smear alternative Red Bert and the blue mould alternative Blue Bert.

bedda “Mo Zart” is its mozzarella alternative, a soft, mildly acidic cheese alternative in brine perfect for salads and antipasti dishes.

The “bedda Schmelzcreme”, an alternative to processed cheese, in Natur, Kräuter and Pikant varieties.

“bedda for Pizza”, specially designed for gratinating, was developed together with Domino’s team, is resistant to high temperatures and is said to taste and melt like pizza cheese.

The “bedda Swiss Affinage” pre-pack pieces, affinaged with orange pepper, apricot, alpine flowers or mountain herbs.

Speaking in interview with vegconomist back in 2021, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Frank Mayerhofer explained: “bedda is our vegan brand. It stands for great taste without remorse. All flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans benefit from a diverse range of cheese and milk product alternatives – from bedda Hirte (a sheep’s cheese alternative) and bedda slices (from Classic to Fenugreek) up to cream cheese alternatives, dips, and sauces such as aioli and hollandaise. The products build on bedda’s strengths: soy-free, gluten-free, without palm oil, without flavour enhancers. Consumers appreciate the stellar taste and quality, as demonstrated by a value growth of 182% YoY.”