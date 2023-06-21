Bel France Launches Nurishh Vegan Feta Cubes & Goat’s Cheese

Bel France has launched two new plant-based cheeses under its Nurishh brand, as it works towards the goal of making half of its portfolio dairy-free by 2030.

Nurishh dés Végétaux à la Grecque is an alternative to feta cubes, made in France at the company’s Saint-Nazaire factory. Another new product is the Palet Végétal Saveur Chèvre, a wheel-shaped plant-based alternative to goat’s cheese. Both are made from coconut oil and are available for retail and food service.

Nurishh first launched in 2021 in the US, offering a variety of sliced and shredded vegan cheeses; it was Bel’s first fully dairy-free brand. At around the same time, the company announced it would be developing plant-based versions of its conventional cheese brands, including Babybel, Boursin, and The Laughing Cow.

New trends & technologies

Bel introduced a plant-based version of Boursin in France last summer, after previously launching the product in the US in 2020. Babybel Plant-Based launched nationwide across the US in 2022, while Laughing Cow Plant-Based arrived earlier this year.

Two months ago, Bel partnered with biotech startup Climax Foods, aiming to use artificial intelligence to create plant-based cheeses that are indistinguishable from dairy. In the US, Bel also offers cream cheese made with Perfect Day’s animal-free dairy proteins under the Nurishh brand. The company recently began giving consumers the chance to receive a $200 credit as an incentive to switch away from conventional cream cheese.

“At Bel Brands, we’re excited to continue to grow in the plant-based segment and to be able to offer flexitarian options for consumers that have the same flavor and texture profile as traditional dairy cheeses,” Shannon Maher, Chief Marketing Officer of Bel Brands USA, told vegconomist last year. “We are always listening to our consumers and keeping our ear to the ground to identify and expand in new trends and food technologies.”