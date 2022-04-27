“Best-Melting Vegan Mozzarella on the Market” by New York’s Mooliss Rolls Out Into 400 Pizzerias

New York-based brand Mooliss is to launch what it claims is the “best-melting vegan mozzarella on the market” into over 400 pizzerias across the US.

Made from coconut, the Plant-Based Mozzarella-Style Shreds are currently sold for food service and a retail launch is planned for this June. The company says some pizzerias are already using the “smooth and creamy” cheese with “astounding success”.

The product, which was developed by pizza chefs, is now available across the US for online ordering and delivery. Free retail samples are available via the company’s website.

The market for vegan mozzarella

According to a market report, mozzarella products have the largest revenue share of any segment in the vegan cheese market due to their widespread use in dishes such as pasta, pizzas, croquettes, and Caprese salad. They are expected to maintain their lead over other plant-based cheeses through to 2030.

The report also notes that plant-based mozzarella is now available in various formats, from slices and liquid to shreds such as those offered by Mooliss.

“Our recipe was formulated by pizza chefs for the food industry and has been so successful that it has been made available for online ordering and delivery all over the USA,” said Mooliss founder Besart Astafa. “Pizza restaurants are going all-in on the plant-based revolution, having enjoyed increased sales from offering vegan pizzas – making our product one of the best options on the market for them.”