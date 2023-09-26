Cathedral City Expands Plant-Based Range With Extra Mature Block & Cheddar Spread

The UK’s bestselling cheese brand, Cathedral City, is expanding its plant-based range with two new products — the Extra Mature Block and the Cheddar Flavour Spread.

Cathedral City first entered the plant-based market last year with the launch of its original plant-based cheddar, available in block, sliced, and grated formats. The products quickly proved to be extremely popular, seeing high repeat purchase rates. According to Kantar figures, the cheese alternatives are bringing 68,000 new buyers into the plant-based category per month, and are contributing to 44% of the category’s shopper growth.

The new Extra Mature Block has been launched in response to customer requests for a stronger flavour profile, while the Cheddar Flavour Spread provides a cheesy taste in a convenient spreadable format. The launches take the total number of products in Cathedral City’s plant-based range to six, including the Spring Onion & Cracked Black Pepper flavour soft cheese alternative introduced earlier this year.

Award-winning cheeses

Cathedral City’s plant-based cheeses have also received multiple accolades, with the original block winning a Plant Based Taste Award in 2022 and a gold medal at the 2023 Free From Awards.

“We are always listening to what our consumers want, so that’s why are particularly excited about ‘Our Plant-Based Extra Mature Block’,” said Neil Stewart, head of marketing for Cathedral City at Saputo Dairy UK. “Cathedral City is known for having multiple great tasting strengths; our Plant Based is now no different with the introduction of an Extra Mature variety.

“We are keen to continuously innovate in the plant-based cheese category, which is why we have used our knowledge and expertise and applied them to a spreadable cheese alternative. Households across the country can now enjoy the creamy, smooth texture of ‘Our Plant Based Cheddar Flavoured Spread’.”

The new plant-based cheeses are now available at 210 Sainsbury’s stores UK-wide.