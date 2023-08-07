Cocos Organic Launches Soft Cheese Alternative With Live Vegan Cultures

UK-based alt dairy brand Cocos Organic has expanded its range with the launch of a new plant-based soft cheese alternative.

The organic spread is made from 92% coconut milk, fermented with live vegan cultures to provide benefits for gut health. It is said to be ideal for use on sandwiches or baked potatoes, and also as an ingredient in frostings.

The new product will be available for both food service and retail; it has just launched at supermarket chain Waitrose, with more stockists to be announced. Food service outlets that are interested in using the cheese should contact Cocos Organic.

Considerable market growth

The new launch comes as market research predicts considerable expansion for the plant-based cheese market, with one report suggesting that it will grow by $1.26 billion over the period 2022-2026 — a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing number of product launches in the sector is expected to be a key driver of growth.

However, Cocos Organic is currently best known for its range of coconut-based yogurt alternatives, which includes products that are free of refined sugar or have a reduced saturated fat content. Kefir and children’s yogurt tubes are also available.

Unlike many companies, Cocos Organic does not heat-treat its products after fermentation in order to preserve live bacteria. The brand’s yogurts are available at Waitrose, Ocado, and Abel & Cole, while the kefir can also be found at Planet Organic.