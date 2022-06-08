Daiya Launches Oat-Based Grilling Cheeze and Feta Blocks

Plant-based cheese brand Daiya has added two new Mediterranean-inspired varieties, the Grilling Cheeze and Feta Style blocks, to its US range.

Inspired by halloumi, the Grilling Cheeze is said to be the first of its kind to be made with oats and chickpeas. The cheeze maintains its shape when grilled or fried, achieving a golden crust while remaining soft inside. It can be used in wraps, salads, sandwiches, and more.

The Feta Style block is made with oats and olive oil. It crumbles easily and can be used in both hot and cold dishes, including pastas, pizzas, and bruschetta.

“The chance to once again gather with family and friends to reconnect over our favorite foods this summer provides the perfect opportunity to awaken new and exciting culinary experiences with people — and flavors, some new and some familiar — we love,” said Dan Hua, vice president of marketing at Daiya. “Our new artisan-inspired cheeze blocks, crafted with wholesome plant-based ingredients for an authentic Mediterranean taste, will inspire new tasty and robust creations and ensure those with dietary restrictions don’t have to miss out.”

“Better for people and planet”

In February, Daiya was announced as the winner in the Plant-Based category of the 2022 Products of the Year Awards. The result was based on a national survey of 40,000 Americans. Daiya now offers a wide range of products in the US, including pizzas with vegetable-based crusts and cheeze shreds made with chickpea protein.

A recent market report listed Daiya as a key player in the global vegan cheese market, which is estimated to be worth $14,938.57 million by 2027.

“We believe that consumer preferences will continue to shift towards a plant-based diet, and this brings great possibility and momentum to Daiya’s portfolio of products,” the company told vegconomist last year. “As an original creator in the cheeze-forward foods space, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating foods that are better for people and planet.”