Daiya to “Revitalize the Category’s Market Potential” with Natural Fermentation Recipe Switch

Daiya, a global leader in plant-based dairy, has announced the relaunch of popular plant-based cheese products with new and improved recipe formulations.

This introduction follows the company’s significant multi-million dollar investment in a groundbreaking natural fermentation technology earlier this year, which CEO Michael Watt said was “one of the largest investments in next-generation plant-based cheese since we started the company 15 years ago.”

The reformulated cheese line, now available across North America, incorporates the Daiya Oat Cream blend, a propriety cultured ingredient that will now be central to Daiya’s offerings. The new formula is being used in products including dairy-free shreds, slices, blocks, and sticks, aiming to replicate the melt and flavor of traditional dairy cheese, meeting consumer expectations for taste and texture.

Traditional fermentation techniques

In contrast to many formula recipes in the plant-based dairy industry, which often rely on oil-based ingredients, Daiya’s approach to plant-based cheese production embraces natural, traditional fermentation techniques, through which Daiya seeks to advance the art of crafting plant-based cheese that offers consumers a more authentic dairy-free alternative.

The reformulation targets key issues within the plant-based cheese category, particularly the need for products closely resembling dairy cheese in taste and texture. The Daiya Oat Cream blend has an improved, creamier, and more authentic cheesy flavor with a melting quality akin to traditional dairy cheese, according to the company.

Melanie Domer, Daiya’s Chief Commercial Officer, shared her excitement, stating, “We are so excited to finally introduce our next-generation cheese – the main ingredient of which utilizes our natural fermentation technology. Our new & improved dairy-free cheeses are now made with Daiya Oat Cream blend for a cheesy, ‘melts-like-dairy’ experience that comforts in only the way cheese should.”

Daiya’s inclusive messaging

Additionally, Daiya is rolling out a refreshed brand identity to accompany its product launch. This includes a modernized logo, a new tagline, and updated packaging designed to resonate with the growing demographic of flexitarian consumers. The campaign, titled “100% Plant-based. Even if you’re not,” invites all cheese enthusiasts to explore Daiya’s offerings, moving beyond the boundaries of plant-based diets. These new products are now available in major US and Canadian retailers, maintaining the same price point as the former products.

Domer concluded, “We expect this advancement to not only rejuvenate consumer confidence in the category, but revitalize the category’s market potential, finally offering retailers a product that truly bridges the gap between consumer expectations and dairy-free offerings.”