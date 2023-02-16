Finnish Dairy Company Expands Vegan Range With Mozzarella Alternative

Jokilaakson Juusto is a Finnish dairy company making cheeses and gourmet spreads. In 2007, the producer launched a plant-based brand, Ilo, which was initially focused on hummus.

Jokilaakson then introduced a range of vegan cheeses under the Ilo brand, including artisan cashew-based varieties, pizza cheese, and spreads in flavours such as garlic and sweet jalapeno. The products are made alongside the company’s dairy cheeses in the town of Jämsä, where cheese has been produced since the 1950s.

Now, the Ilo range has been expanded with Vegan Mozzis, an alternative to mozzarella slices. When melted, the slices are said to have a stringy consistency and a mild flavour, like conventional mozzarella.

One package provides just the right amount of cheese for a margherita pizza. The Mozzis will be available across Finland for both retail and food service.

“Delicious, easy-to-use option”

The Mozzis launch follows the success of the clean-label cashew puddings introduced by Ilo last year, which were said to be a category first. Available in chocolate and salted caramel flavours, the puddings contain minimal ingredients and no artificial flavours or preservatives.

“Our mission is to realize the full potential of plant-based food, and all of our innovation is based on this principle,” said Esa Luomanperä, CEO and founder of Jokilaakson Juusto. “For those following a vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian lifestyle, Ilo Vegan Mozzis is a delicious, easy-to-use option for everyone interested in trying new plant-based alternatives.”