    • GOOD PLANeT Foods Launches “First of a Kind” Vegan Smoked Cheese Wheels

    March 11, 2022
    Categories
    Cheese Alternatives
    GOOD PLANeT Foods smoked cheese wheels
    © GOOD PLANeT Foods

    GOOD PLANeT Foods has introduced two new products in the form of plant-based cheese wheels: Real Smoked Cheddar and Real Smoked Gouda.

    GOOD PLANeT Foods‘ new plant-based cheese wheels debuted at Natural Products Expo West and are created from allergen-free ingredients. The company says that the cheeses are smoked for hours with real apple wood chips, which it claims makes them the first plant-based cheese of their kind.

    “We are committed to expanding the plant-based cheese segment by breaking new ground and offering consumers new ways to enjoy allergen- and dairy-free cheese,” said Bart Adlam, co-CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods. “With our plant-based cheese wheels, we are doing just that. These naturally smoked offerings will bring the joy of cheese to consumers who are vegan, on a flexible diet or simply want to take a small step towards a healthier diet and healthier PLANeT.”

    They will be available at retail for $5.99 (RRP) and online at www.goodplanetfoods.com in the coming weeks.

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    Job Ads

    More Job Ads

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address