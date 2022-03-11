GOOD PLANeT Foods Launches “First of a Kind” Vegan Smoked Cheese Wheels

GOOD PLANeT Foods has introduced two new products in the form of plant-based cheese wheels: Real Smoked Cheddar and Real Smoked Gouda.

GOOD PLANeT Foods‘ new plant-based cheese wheels debuted at Natural Products Expo West and are created from allergen-free ingredients. The company says that the cheeses are smoked for hours with real apple wood chips, which it claims makes them the first plant-based cheese of their kind.

“We are committed to expanding the plant-based cheese segment by breaking new ground and offering consumers new ways to enjoy allergen- and dairy-free cheese,” said Bart Adlam, co-CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods. “With our plant-based cheese wheels, we are doing just that. These naturally smoked offerings will bring the joy of cheese to consumers who are vegan, on a flexible diet or simply want to take a small step towards a healthier diet and healthier PLANeT.”

They will be available at retail for $5.99 (RRP) and online at www.goodplanetfoods.com in the coming weeks.