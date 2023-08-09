Plant-Based Company Outshines Traditional Dairy Competitors, Scooping 4 Victories at International Cheese and Dairy Awards

GreenVie Foods, a producer of vegan cheese products based in Cyprus, announces it has received four awards at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards 2023, beating dairy products to receive three Golds and a Trophy award spanning multiple categories, despite this being the brand’s first participation at the event.

The story mirrors that of the 2023 Mindful Awards, where vegan brands succeeded in several categories and, most notably, Hooray Foods’ plant-based bacon came at top place in the Breakfast Meat Product of the Year category, having been deemed superior to its traditional animal-based counterparts.

Paving the way for plant-based 2.0

Standout victories for GreenVie at the UK-based event include the ICDA Award for the ‘Best Cheese in Processed Cheese Section,’ where GreenVie was named a Trophy winner amongst both conventional dairy products and vegan products. Additionally, thanks to its Greek heritage, the brand landed the Gold Winner title for Best Vegan Feta for its Greek Style variety, which it says has “captivated consumers who have mistaken it for a dairy-based feta due to its uncanny resemblance in taste and crumbly texture, reminiscent of its dairy counterpart”.

Furthermore, GreenVie’s Cheddar flavour slices received the title of Best Vegan Cheese Slices, and its Mozzarella style block was declared Best Vegan Cheese for Pizza. GreenVie comments that these “accolades demonstrate the tremendous progress made in developing plant-based cheese alternatives that rival traditional dairy products and pave the way for the burgeoning plant-based 2.0 market.”

Significant expansion

With availability in 20 countries and distribution in UK high street retailer Marks & Spencer, Green Vie will next demonstrate its portfolio at the Plant-Based World Expo in New York next month as well as the London Expo in November, and anticipates “significant expansion” in 2023-24.

Managing Director and Founder of Green Vie Foods, Maria Palme enthuses: “We are thrilled to receive these honours, as they validate our unwavering dedication to producing high-quality vegan cheese through meticulous craftsmanship. They also serve as a testament to our team’s hard work in enabling consumers worldwide to embrace a more sustainable way of life without compromising on taste.”

More information at https://www.greenviefoods.com