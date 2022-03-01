Grounded’s Hemp and Cauliflower Cheese Launches Across 364 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

Grounded Foods today announces the launch of its innovative hemp and cauliflower cheese into 364 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the US, marking the LA-based brand’s first national retail rollout.

The cheese is made with a novel fermentation process that replicates dairy cheese using the proteins and fats in hemp seeds. The addition of upcycled cauliflower makes the cheese highly sustainable and healthier than many of its competitors.

Currently, Grounded’s cheese is available in three varieties — Hemp Seed Cream Cheese, Hemp Seed GOAT Cheese, and CHEESE FREE CHEESE squeeze-on sauce.

Rapid expansion

While many food brands have struggled to gain retail listings over the past two years due to disruption caused by the pandemic, Grounded has gone from strength to strength. When pre-sales were first launched, the products sold out within three minutes.

Speaking with vegconomist today, Co-Founder and CEO Veronica Fil enthused: “Since covid, it’s become increasingly difficult for startups to score a place on the retail shelf. I’m really proud of my team for overcoming those challenges—and getting such a unique product to the market. We’ve got a lot more to come,” and hinted at some exciting product development news on the near horizon.

In October 2021, Grounded raised $2.5 million in its pre-series A funding round, which the company said would provide a “strategic gateway” towards expansion into Europe. The brand’s cheeses are already available at Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Harmon’s, and more.

Fil comments on the key to Grounded’s success: “It’s the taste for us. That comes first with everything we do. We firmly believe that it’s possible to satisfy people’s craving for dairy cheese using existing, natural and underutilized plant resources—stuff that comes from the ground.”