France’s “First Plant-Based Creamery” Jay&Joy Now Available in the UK

Paris-based Jay&Joy, which describes itself as the first plant-based creamery in France, creates a range of organic, artisan vegan cheeses from almond milk, cashew nuts, and coconut, and recently celebrated its expansion into the UK market.

The product portfolio includes vegan goat’s cheese, camembert, blue cheese, maroilles, feta, parmesan, and grated cheese. Two products — Jean Jacques, a vegan Maroilles cheese, and Jeanne, a vegan “bluish” cheese — are now available through Planet Organic, the leading organic grocery chain, while further products have rolled out into independent stores.

Founded in 2015, The Jay&Joy company began with its Jay&Joy laboratory, introducing to the market five products: Jay Nature, Jeta Frais, Jack Pimenté (Spicy Jack), Joy Volcan and Joy Prairie. A year later, the founders opened “France’s first plant-based creamery” in Paris, where they also produce “Joie Gras”, a plant-based substitute for foie gras made from cashew nuts.

According to the company’s website, there are now 40 employees, the team has participated in more than 15 trade shows in five different countries, and the company enjoys a following of over 35K Instagram fans.

The cheeses are mainly available in London, but can also be found in independent shops in Brighton, Bristol, Bournemouth, Lymington and some other English and Welsh cities.

“We want to continue to expand our distribution network in the UK, by integrating new chain shops,” said Alexandra Arnaud to French Morning.

In France, Jay & Joy products are available in Biocoop, La Vie Claire and Naturalia.