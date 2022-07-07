Katharos Launches First-of-a-Kind Watermelon Seed-Based Vegan Cheeses

Indian brand Katharos has launched two new watermelon seed-based vegan cheeses. The cheddar and mozzarella blocks are said to be the first of their kind worldwide.

To make the cheeses, watermelon seeds are combined with other ingredients such as coconut oil, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, and carrageenan. According to Katharos, the cheddar and mozzarella can be grated and have excellent melting properties.

The new products add to Katharos’ existing range of nut-based cheeses, which include almond-based feta and cashew-based cheese sauce.

Alt-dairy in India

While vegetarian diets have long been common in India for religious reasons, dairy products are a huge part of the country’s traditional diet. However, veganism is now on the rise there, leading to the launch of alt-dairy brands such as Bevry oat milk. In March, India’s newly-formed Plant-Based Foods Industry Association said that “explosive growth” was expected for the country’s plant-based sector — good news for brands such as Katharos.

“We are delighted to add the world’s first watermelon seed-based Cheddar and Mozzarella to our product line,” said Jasmine Bharucha, the company’s CEO and founder. “These cheeses are not only nutritious but also rich in texture and flavor. We firmly believe in bringing healthy and affordable plant-based products to people. This is another step towards appeasing the cheese cravings of steadfast and transitioning vegans.”

The new cheeses are available via the Katharos website, as well as online retailers Urban Platter and Big Basket.