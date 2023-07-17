Max&Bien Relaunches Plant-Based Gouda Range With New Flavour

Amsterdam-based vegan cheese producer Max&Bien has launched a new and improved version of its plant-based gouda range.

The range features a new flavour — Tomato & Olive — alongside previous flavours Truffle and Herbs & Garlic. The structure is said to have been improved to make it smoother and finer, and the company has also switched to local ingredients to make the cheeses more sustainable.

“This new taste with sun-ripened tomatoes and mild olives creates a true Mediterranean taste explosion,” says co-founder and culinary chef Maxine Agyeman.

World-first

Max&Bien is said to have been the first company worldwide to develop plant-based gouda wheels. The brand launched at major Dutch supermarket Jumbo in November, stocked alongside conventional cheese; the price is also comparable to dairy-based gouda.

“We want to inspire people to eat plant-based more often and therefore create tasty cheese alternatives for the snack platter,” said co-founder Jobien Groen.

The improved gouda range will be available from July 18 at Jumbo in the Netherlands, along with Edeka and Bela Familia in Germany.