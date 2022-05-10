Mr. & Mrs. Watson to Launch Plant-Based Fermented Gouda Cheese Wheel

Dutch plant-based cheese specialist Mr. & Mrs. Watson is reported to be launching a traditional style Gouda cheese this year made from protein-rich vegan ingredients. The Amsterdam company, which combines artisan fermentation proceses with plant-based techniques, has also launched a second seed funding round.

Best known for its selection of vegan cheeses, as well as its Amsterdam-based restaurant, Mr. & Mrs. Watson says its latest plant-based gouda innovation is fermented in the traditional way and full of healthy proteins, which are extracted from fava beans in its own laboratory.

Following the success of its recent €700,000 seed funding round, Mr. & Mrs. Watson has now announced a second seed funding round for the launch of the gouda cheese in specialty stores and leading Dutch supermarkets in the fourth quarter of 2022. The brand is also aiming to roll out its products internationally over the next two years.

“The demand for plant-based protein alternatives is increasing dramatically. There is already a very good response to this with plant-based meat substitutes. But while the innovations in the plant-based meat segment follow each other in rapid succession, the plant-based cheese segment has lagged behind until now,” Nick Piña, co-founder of Mr. & Mrs. Watson, told Innovation Origins. “With our plant-based sliced cheese, we are setting a new standard in terms of nutritional value, craftsmanship and taste.”