Canadian Dairy Giant Saputo Launches Vitalite Cheese

Montreal-based Saputo Dairy, one of the top ten dairy producers in the world, founded in 1954 by the billionaire Saputo family, announces a line of vegan-certified cheeses in a campaign fronted by actress Laura Prepon of hit TV series Orange is the New Black.

Saputo reported revenues of 14.29 billion CAD in 2021 and its US subsidiary Saputo Dairy USA counts brands such as Black Creek, Frigo, and Dairystar amongst its portfolio.

In 2019 Saputo acquired the UK’s Dairy Crest, owner of household dairy brands such as Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight. And last year the company announced the strategic acquisition of vegan cheesemaker Bute Island Foods, a Scottish producer of the award-winning vegan Sheese range operational for over three decades in the UK.

The Vitalite line, which initially launched last year for foodservice, is gluten-free and soy-free, except for the Creamy Original Spread. It debuts with six varieties: