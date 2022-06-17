Canadian Dairy Giant Saputo Launches Vitalite Cheese

Montreal-based Saputo Dairy, one of the top ten dairy producers in the world, founded in 1954 by the billionaire Saputo family, announces a line of vegan-certified cheeses in a campaign fronted by actress Laura Prepon of hit TV series Orange is the New Black.
Saputo reported revenues of 14.29 billion CAD in 2021 and its US subsidiary Saputo Dairy USA counts brands such as Black Creek, Frigo, and Dairystar amongst its portfolio.
In 2019 Saputo acquired the UK’s Dairy Crest, owner of household dairy brands such as Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight. And last year the company announced the strategic acquisition of vegan cheesemaker Bute Island Foods, a Scottish producer of the award-winning vegan Sheese range operational for over three decades in the UK.
The Vitalite line, which initially launched last year for foodservice, is gluten-free and soy-free, except for the Creamy Original Spread. It debuts with six varieties:
- Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Slices
- Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Shreds
- Plant-Based Cheddar Style Slices
- Plant-Based Cheddar Style Shreds
- Plant-Based Grated Parmesan Style
- Plant-Based Creamy Original Spread
“As demand for vegan cheese continues to grow, many consumers have been vocal about how difficult it has been to find a plant-based cheese that lives up to their expectations,” said David Cherrie, Saputo Dairy USA vice president, marketing and innovation.
“As a dairy company, we are experts at making cheese people love and crave. Where other plant-based cheeses fall short, we saw an opportunity to use our expertise in the cheese category to create a delicious plant-based alternative.”
“People following a plant-based or flexitarian diet have limited options in the grocery store and many of those options lack appeal,” said Chef Nikki Trzeciak, Saputo executive chef and senior manager of culinary and sensory. “The idea for Vitalite™ came out of trying to solve that. We want home cooks to feel liberated in the kitchen and inspired to create traditional foods they have an emotional connection to without compromise.”
