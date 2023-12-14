Seeductive Foods: Redefining Dairy Alternatives with Regenerative Hemp and Upcycled Seeds

Seeductive Foods, an alternative cheese company based in Jacksonville, Florida, is redefining dairy alternatives with its sustainable and clean-label vegan cheeses made from regenerative hemp and upcycled pumpkin seeds.

Founded in 2020 by former food industry professional Meghan Barbera, Seeductive Foods has grown from its humble beginnings at a local farmers’ market to shipping thousands of orders across the United States. Barbera’s journey began after a transformative trip to India, which led her to embrace veganism. Her craving for a dairy-free cheese alternative inspired the creation of Seeductive Foods, leveraging her Culinary Science degree and corporate food production experience, including her time working at Campbell’s Soup Company.

Seeductive Foods was created with a mission to reimagine the alternative dairy space with a plant-based option that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture while focusing on superfood ingredients rather than heavily processed ones.

The product formulation includes a blend of upcycled pumpkin seeds and locally sourced hemp, making it free from added gums, starches, or oil that are typically found in plant-based cheese alternatives. Barbera states, “Our vision is to continue to reimagine and redefine the dairy alternative space and shift public perception of plant-based foods to be inclusive and widely accepted by consumers.”

Fermentation for flavor

The flavor development of the company’s products is achieved through fermentation, using vegan lactic bacteria to transform hemp milk into a rich and complex dairy-free cheese. This process not only enhances taste, giving them that ‘cheese-like’ flavor, but also incorporates gut-healthy probiotics.

The company’s product range currently includes unique flavors like Truffle Peppercorn, Tuscan Tomato, Fig and Balsamic, Olive and Black Garlic, and vegan marinated feta. All cheeses are produced in small batches at their Jacksonville headquarters and are free from common allergens like nuts, soy, dairy, and gluten.

Seeductive Foods’ vegan cheeses are currently available online via the company’s website and across the United States in various independent retailers, including delis, health food stores, and vegan cheese shops.