Mercadona Launches Tofu Spread to the Delight of Spanish Consumers

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona, one of the largest retailers in the country, has launched a tofu spread, suitable for baking and cooking as well as for use as a cheese alternative.

The product contains only 169 calories, costs only 2 euros for 200 grams, and is receiving great reviews on abillion, with one reviewer proclaiming, “How I love this cream! Between creamy and firm, the flavour slightly salty, it has many combinations like for breakfast on toast, or even to make a rich cheesecake.”

Last May, abillion, revealed the top frozen vegan meals worldwide based on user-submitted reviews. Vegan Pizza Rúcula & Tomate Seco (rocket / arugula and dried tomato pizza) produced by Mercadona’s own brand Hacendado was awarded top place of all frozen vegan foods across the world.

A recent report by vegconomist España found that in the last four years, 2.1 million people in Spain have changed their diet to one composed mainly of vegetables. Thus, Spain currently has 5.1 million veggies, people who recognize themselves as vegans, vegetarians or flexitarians.