Väcka’s Cheeses Launch at Carrefour Spain After Winning Plant Based Contest

Three plant-based cheeses developed by Barcelona-based Väcka are set to launch at almost 90 Carrefour Spain stores, after the startup was named a winner in Carrefour’s first ever Plant Based Contest last year.

250 companies applied for the contest, with ten of these — including Väcka and two other Spanish startups —- named as winners. Three of Väcka’s plant-based cheeses (Mözza, Pumpkin Cheddar, and Vrie) will now arrive on Carrefour shelves.

Produced using what is described as a “disruptive world unique fermentation process”, the Mözza and Pumpkin Cheddar cheeses are made from melon seeds and olive oil. The Vrie is made from almond milk and cashews, and is said to “offer an organoleptic experience close to animal-origin cheese”.

Claiming the category

Earlier this year, Väcka secured €1.1 million in funding to improve and expand its plant-based cheeses, with participants in the round including Big Idea Ventures and Capital V. The startup said this would allow it to reach 3,000 points of sale and expand internationally.

Soon afterwards, Väcka told vegconomist that it saw itself becoming the leader in the alternative cheese market within five years. In June, Barcelona-based vegan delivery brand Vungr began using Väcka’s cheeses in its burgers.

“The Väcka team has been preparing for over two years to claim the plant-based cheese category in large retail and get closer to the daily lives of those who want to take a step towards a more sustainable, healthier, and more ethical diet,” says Väcka.

The company’s cheeses will roll out at Carrefour Spain this week.