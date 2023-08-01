A Symbol of Sustainable and Ethical Change: Vegan Cheese Company Takes Over Butcher Shop

VEEZE, a young, innovative company from Germany that specializes in handmade, traditionally matured vegan cheese products, announces the takeover of a classic butcher’s shop.

VEEZE founder Anna Lessing signed the lease for the new premises in Oldenburg last week, which are currently being renovated. Before the takeover by VEEZE, the premises were used by the butchery “Halal Meat Brothers” and before that by “Sünkler” and therefore have a long butchery tradition. For VEEZE, the move is not only a big step towards the future, but also a symbolic sign of sustainable and ethical change. A former butcher’s shop is now a vegan cheese dairy.

VEEZE will not only use the new premises as a production facility, but will also set up an integrated sales area. As a result, VEEZE, as one of the first vegan cheese dairies in Germany, offers its customers the opportunity to shop locally in addition to the online shop. From mid-September, customers will be offered a unique shopping experience where they have the opportunity to try the innovative VEEZE products on-site.

Further information on this can be found at www.veeze.de

