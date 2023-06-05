Violife UK Launches Plant-Based Cream Cheese With Garlic & Herbs

Violife, which claims to be the UK’s leading plant-based cheese brand, has launched a new version of its popular cream cheese alternative.

The new flavour — Creamy With Garlic & Herbs — builds on the success of the brand’s original cream cheese, and has reportedly been formulated to be even creamier. The product is said to be ideal for picnics and barbecues, and can also be spread on bagels or mixed into sauces.

The cream cheese is also free of all major allergens and is fortified with vitamin B12. According to Violife, the brand’s range generates less than half the carbon emissions of dairy cheese and requires two-thirds less land to produce.

Developing easy swaps

Violife offers a wide range of plant-based cheeses in the UK, including alternatives to cheddar, feta, mozzarella, Tex-Mex, and Camembert. The brand has also developed vegan versions of other dairy-based products such as butter and chocolate spread.

Additionally, Violife products are available for food service, where they are used by major chains such as Burger King. The cheese alternatives are also used as ingredients by other retail brands, with the English Cheesecake Company reformulating its vegan desserts to use Violife cream cheese last year.

“With Violife having the highest shopper loyalty, and Violife Creamy Original in particular being the no. 1 ranked plant-based soft cheese brand, we’re delighted to be extending the range to offer a new and exciting flavour choice for shoppers this summer,” said Jess Millner, Senior Brand Manager at Violife. “Developing easy swaps and delectable products encourages consumers to try plant-based alternatives. We want to help show consumers that eating a more plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to give up your favourite recipes, but instead, it’s about adding to your diet and enjoying simple and delicious twists to your favourite dishes.”

Violife Creamy With Garlic & Herbs is now available at Sainsbury’s.