Violife Launches Vegan Alternatives to the Most Iconic Cheeses of France and Italy

Violife has launched its two latest products in Europe: Le Rond and Prosociano. Nearly a year after its debut in French supermarkets, the brand, which is present in more than 50 countries around the world, introduces two alternatives to the most emblematic cheeses of France and Italy.

Le Rond is described by the brand as extra creamy, round and mild, easy to use and can be eaten cold or fried, though it recommends that it be eaten cooked to guarantee a more melting texture. Prosociano is said to have the authentic Italian flavour of the original and can be added to sauces or sprinkled on pasta dishes or risottos.

Le Rond and Prosociano have been available in supermarkets and specialty stores in France from the beginning of this month, with the former having launched in the UK last autumn.

Over in the US, Violife’s most recent product rollout included vegan Halloumi, Smoked Gouda Slices, Mozzarella Minis, Cheddar Minis, Singles, Mexican Shreds, and Chive Cream Cheese.