Violife Launches “Unfeasibly Cheesy” Mature Cheddarton in UK Following Extensive R&D

Alt dairy brand Violife has launched what it describes as its best-ever plant-based cheddar alternative, in response to consumer demand for a more mature flavour.

Called Cheddarton, the product is said to be “unfeasibly cheesy”, with the same functionality as dairy-based cheddar; it can be melted, crumbled, sliced, or grated. The cheese is also free of the top 14 allergens including soy and nuts, and is fortified with vitamin B12.

The launch comes just two months after Violife introduced another new product, Creamy With Garlic & Herbs, in the UK. The cheesy spread builds on the success of the brand’s original cream cheese, and has reportedly been formulated to be even creamier.

Last year, a life cycle assessment by Quantis found that Violife’s products are significantly more sustainable than dairy cheese, generating less than half the carbon emissions and requiring only a third of the amount of land to produce.

Category leader

Based in Greece, Violife claims to be the world’s leading plant-based cheese producer, and has expanded to numerous countries across Europe and further afield (including the US) since it was founded in the 1990s. In recent years, Violife has seen considerable success in the UK, partnering with major chains such as Burger King and brands like the English Cheesecake Company. The company has also continued to launch innovative new products such as vegan camembert.

“Violife is committed to supercharging the plant-based cheese alternative industry by creating products that deliver on taste, quality, and sustainability credentials,” said Jess Millner, Senior Brand Manager at Violife.

“Our new plant-based Cheddarton is the result of extensive research and development — with consumers at the heart of it — aimed at providing cheddar lovers with a delicious alternative that aligns with their values and dietary choices. We’re proud to be leaders in this category as we aim to bring more choice and variety to consumers that deliver against their expectations. This is the foundation of our strong and consumer-first innovation pipeline!”

Cheddarton is now available at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Asda stores UK-wide.