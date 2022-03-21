Willicroft Becomes Europe’s First Plant-Based Cheese B-Corp

Willicroft, the vegan cheese specialist based in Amsterdam, has become the first plant-based cheese brand in Europe to achieve B-Corp certification. The news comes as Willicroft opens its first brick-and-mortar store stocking a selection of the best up-and-coming plant-based cheeses.

The B-corp certification addresses the social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability of a business’s operations and covers five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Willicroft scored a total of 108.5 points overall, with the vegan cheesemaker hoping to increase its rating even further over the coming years.

The Willicroft brand takes its name from the former dairy farm of founder Brad Vanstone’s family, with the now 100% vegan dairy company on a mission to reimagine how we consume cheese. The brand recently received investment from vegan VC firm Capital V, after enjoying successful rollouts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the UK.

The Willicroft store

Also achieving B-corp status is the Willicroft store, the first brick-and-mortar location for the brand based in the heart of Amsterdam. As well as its own range – which includes Italian Aged, Greek White, and Fondue varieties – the store stocks a wide range of plant-based cheese brands – including Max&Bien and Mr. & Mrs. Watson.

“The days of focussing solely on profit making are over. Simply put, business as usual will lead to the widespread destruction of a huge number of the planet’s species, potentially including our own. We certainly do not profess to be perfect but we are on the right track,” Brad Vanstone commented in a social media statement.