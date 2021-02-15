Continued Global Retail Success For Confectionary Game-Changer LoveRaw

Fast-growing vegan brand LoveRaw, which secured a multi-million investment from Blue Horizon Ventures in 2019 for its growing portfolio of plant-based confectionary, announces fresh retail partnerships in several markets including the UK, France, Spain and Switzerland, after expanding into Kuwait and Malta as well as into 500 UK Co-op stores towards the end of last year.

The brand’s popular products include its Butter Cups, epic M:lk® Choc Bars, and most recent launch, Cre&m® Wafer Bars, which it claims is the world’s first vegan wafer bar filled with hazelnut cream. LoveRaw reports that sales have skyrocketed since its launch in September 2020, and in addition it has received awards including ‘Best Dairy Product Alternative’ at the World Plant-Based Awards 2020.

Manav Thapar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of LoveRaw commented: “It’s exciting to see such positive growth amongst our retail stockists, not only within the UK but across international markets too, and we couldn’t be prouder. The last 12 months have been challenging – especially under the current circumstances – but the team have been working as hard as ever, and it has paid off with a great start to 2021.

“Every success we achieved in 2020 has taken us closer to becoming THE go-to vegan snacking brand and eventually global domination! This category is ripe for disruption and we’re confident that we have the right team in place to achieve great things.”

Having joined the LoveRaw® team last August as ‘Head of Convenience’ after four successful years spearheading business growth within iconic snacking brand Grenade®, Liam Mahoney played a significant role in securing these latest key accounts.

