Costa Launches New Vegan Treats as Coffee Chains Worldwide Expand Plant-Based Offerings

British chain Costa Coffee has added two new vegan sweet treats to its spring menu — an Ultimate Chocolate Slice, approved by the Vegan Society, and Vegan Hopping Bunny Gingerbread.

The Ultimate Chocolate Slice was developed in collaboration with BOSH!, an extremely popular vegan recipe channel on YouTube. The base is made from chocolate tiffin, and it’s topped with fudge, cookie pieces, and more chocolate.

Over the past week, several coffee chains have announced that they are launching new vegan options. Starbucks is to introduce a vegan protein box across the USA, as well as vegan shakes and Oatly drinks. Meanwhile, US chain Peet’s Coffee has launched the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, featuring a Beyond Meat patty, Just Egg, and vegan cheese.

Another US coffee chain, Caribou Coffee, is also now offering a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, though unfortunately it is served with egg and cheese and so is not vegan-friendly.

Costa already has several vegan sweet treats available, including Jamaican Ginger Loaf Cake, Apple Crumble Flapjack, and Rocky Road.

“With spring being a time to try something new, there is no better time to introduce a selection of new seasonal additions to our menu,” said a Costa Coffee spokesperson. “We’re excited to partner with BOSH!™ and expand our vegan range.”

