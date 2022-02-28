DAD’s Meal Delivery: The Most Affordable Vegan Delivery Service in London?

DAD’s meal delivery service was launched last April in London, UK. The service offers fresh plant-based and gluten-free meals delivered to customers’ homes or offices at lunchtime.

Unlike other services, only one meal option is offered per day. According to founder David Jenkins, who has years of experience in the food industry, this is so the company can focus on making the meals as high-quality as possible.

Affordable and sustainable

To receive meals, customers place their order on the DAD app, with the option of either a one-off delivery or subscribing to receive a meal on the same day each week. DAD is much more affordable than the average delivery service, with meals coming in at £4.85 each.

Orders are delivered by the company’s team of 20 cyclists. Jenkins says all staff receive at least the London Living Wage, and all packaging is fully compostable. Currently, the service is available in East London, Islington, and Westminster, with plans to expand to Peckham, Brixton, and eventually the rest of London.

A thriving industry

Plant-based delivery services thrived in the UK during the pandemic, with most seeing sales surge. Some raised huge amounts of funding, and their popularity shows little sign of slowing down now that lockdown restrictions have eased.

Like many plant-based businesses, DAD is not just targeting vegans but also the fast-growing flexitarian market.

“I want customers to enjoy the food and then think about it being vegan,” Jenkins told SW Londoner. “Only a small percentage of our customers are vegan but they keep on ordering. We cook food and deliver what I’d like to eat as a customer.”