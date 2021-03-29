Danish Meat Producer Hanegal Will Be 85% Plant-Based By 2030

A major meat producer in Denmark, Hanegal A/S, has said that 85% of its portfolio will be plant-based by 2030, becoming the latest meat manufacturer to reduce animal meat production and expand into plant-based.

Hanegal A/S, known for its organic animal meat products such as salami, sausages and bacon, recently ran a successful crowdfunding campaign with the goal of starting a plant-based test kitchen. The brand then trialled the products by handing them out at the meatpacking district of Copenhagen. The products include its plant-based tuna salad to top the famous Danish dish “smørrebrød”.

The company acquired plant-based ready meal manufacturer Fairdig last year in order to expand its growing plant-based ready meal range. The brand also has an eye on international expansion, with talks in place as it continues to develop new vegan products.

Far from being the only plant-based news coming out of Denmark; McDonald’s rolled out its plant-based McPlant burger in Denmark and Sweden for a trial run this year, and plant-based food producer Naturli’ Foods continues to go from strength to strength. Dryk, the Danish producer of plant-based drinks, has also entered the Chinese market with a number of café supply deals.

