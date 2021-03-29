Danish Meat Producer Hanegal Will Be 85% Plant-Based By 2030

©Hanegal

A major meat producer in Denmark, Hanegal A/S, has said that 85% of its portfolio will be plant-based by 2030, becoming the latest meat manufacturer to reduce animal meat production and expand into plant-based. 

Hanegal A/S, known for its organic animal meat products such as salami, sausages and bacon, recently ran a successful crowdfunding campaign with the goal of starting a plant-based test kitchen. The brand then trialled the products by handing them out at the meatpacking district of Copenhagen. The products include its plant-based tuna salad to top the famous Danish dish “smørrebrød”. 

The company acquired plant-based ready meal manufacturer Fairdig last year in order to expand its growing plant-based ready meal range. The brand also has an eye on international expansion, with talks in place as it continues to develop new vegan products. 

©Hanegal

Far from being the only plant-based news coming out of Denmark; McDonald’s rolled out its plant-based McPlant burger in Denmark and Sweden for a trial run this year, and plant-based food producer Naturli’ Foods continues to go from strength to strength. Dryk, the Danish producer of plant-based drinks, has also entered the Chinese market with a number of café supply deals. 

